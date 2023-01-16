National

West Bengal 600 Pilgrims Enroute Gangasagar Stranded Due to Dense Fog Rescue Operations Underway

admin
49Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 18 Second


Gangsagar Pilgroms Stranded: News agency ANI reported that the state administration has sent relief items for the pilgrims and the Indian Coast Guard used two hovercraft to conduct the rescue operation. 

Gangasagar, Gangasagar Pilgrims stranded
West Bengal: 600 Pilgrims Enroute Gangasagar Stranded Due to Dense Fog; Rescue Operations Underway

Kolkata/West Bengal: Owing to the dense fog, at least 600 pilgrims who were on their way to Gangasagar in West Bengal were stranded in the ocean since last night.  News agency ANI reported that the state administration has sent relief items for the pilgrims and the Indian Coast Guard used two hovercraft to conduct the rescue operation. Latest reports suggest that all passengers are safe.

For the unversed, lakhs of pilgrims took the holy dip at Gangasagar, the confluence of the Hooghly River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. More than 51 lakh pilgrims from across the state and the country have visited Gangasagar in the last few days till 4 pm on Sunday, minister Aroop Biswas said, adding 10 lakh more were on their way to Sagar Island.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 3:29 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 3:31 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories