West Bengal 600 Pilgrims Enroute Gangasagar Stranded Due to Dense Fog Rescue Operations Underway
Gangsagar Pilgroms Stranded: News agency ANI reported that the state administration has sent relief items for the pilgrims and the Indian Coast Guard used two hovercraft to conduct the rescue operation.
Kolkata/West Bengal: Owing to the dense fog, at least 600 pilgrims who were on their way to Gangasagar in West Bengal were stranded in the ocean since last night. News agency ANI reported that the state administration has sent relief items for the pilgrims and the Indian Coast Guard used two hovercraft to conduct the rescue operation. Latest reports suggest that all passengers are safe.
For the unversed, lakhs of pilgrims took the holy dip at Gangasagar, the confluence of the Hooghly River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. More than 51 lakh pilgrims from across the state and the country have visited Gangasagar in the last few days till 4 pm on Sunday, minister Aroop Biswas said, adding 10 lakh more were on their way to Sagar Island.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 3:29 PM IST
Updated Date: January 16, 2023 3:31 PM IST
