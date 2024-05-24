West Bengal And Bangladesh On High Alert, Key Dates And Impacted Areas

Home

Cyclone Remal Set to Hit West Bengal and Bangladesh: Expected Landfall Date and Affected States Listed Here

Cyclone Remal has been attributed to a depression formed over the central Bay of Bengal.

Representational image

Severe Cyclone ‘Remal’: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Remal, a severe cyclonic storm is “very likely to hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts” between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight, May 26.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on May 24, over the central Bay of Bengal about 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 810 km south of Canning (West Bengal).

“Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm,” said IMD as it predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal and adjoining districts of North Odisha on May 26 and 27 and isolated “extremely heavy” rainfall likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26.

The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on May 26 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on May 27 and 28.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over the Andaman Islands on May 24.

A wind speed reaching 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h is likely to prevail over the central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on May 24. A wind speed reaching 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h is likely along and off Bangladesh, West Bengal, and adjoining North Odisha coasts from the May 25 evening which is likely to increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 km/h gusting to 80 km/h from the morning of May 26 and 100-120 km/h.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely over the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on May 24. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea till May 24, the central Bay of Bengal till May 26 and the North Bay of Bengal from May 25 to 27.

Fishermen out at sea have also been advised to return to the coast.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated comprehensive preparatory measures to ensure minimal loss of life and property at sea due to Cyclonic Storm ‘Remal’ originating in the central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall at the North/North-West Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal Coast on the intervening night of May 26 and 27.

