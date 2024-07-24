NationalPolitics

West Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against NEET Amid Showdown Over Scam

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 24, 2024
0 94 Less than a minute

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the state, and replace it with a new entrance exam for students who want to pursue medical studies.

The resolution criticizes the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its perceived failure to conduct a fair and impartial examination and calls on the state government to organize joint entrance examinations within the state for the greater public good.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 24, 2024
0 94 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Overseas Education Loans of up to Rs. 1.5 Crores Available on Bajaj Markets

July 24, 2024

Healerji Launches Groundbreaking Platform for Holistic Healing and Wellness

July 24, 2024

Signify Committed to Illuminate 100+ Forest Villages in Uttar Pradesh Fostering Safety and Rural Development

July 24, 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman Counters Trinamool’s Budget Charge With Audacity Remark

July 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow