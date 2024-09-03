Home

Anti-Rape Bill: West Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Aparajita Bill Amid Mamata Vs BJP Face-Off Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The TMC-led West Bengal government tabled the anti-rape bill in the state Assembly and passed it on September 3. CM Mamata Banerjee tabled the bill in the Assembly amid the protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

BIG Announcement! Anti Rape Bill (Aparajita) Tabled In Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: Amid ongoing nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Kolkata on August 9, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government tabled an anti-rape bill on Tuesday during a two-day special session of the state Assembly and passed it. The Aparajita Woman and Child Bill, also known as the West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024, is aimed at bolstering the protective measures for women and children. This is sought to be implemented by modifying and introducing new rules that specifically address rape and sexual offenses. The Aparajita Bill provides for the death penalty for individuals convicted of rape if the victim dies as a result of their actions or is left in a vegetative state. Notably, the bill was introduced in the West Bengal Assembly by Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.

Kolkata: At the West Bengal Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee says, “…I express my condolences to the girl who was raped, murdered and to her family. When the RG Kar incident took place on the night of 9th August, I was in Jhargram. On 10th August, the body was found, and on 12th… pic.twitter.com/TjTZS1gJnc — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

In the heated bill debate, Mamata Banerjee implied that Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari might ask Governor CV Ananda Bose to endorse it. The BJP aligned with this, highlighting the stringent provisions for handling women’s and children’s crimes already present within the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Suvendu Adhikari, wearing dual hats of a party chieftain and the Opposition leader in the state Assembly, mooted seven revisions to the bill.

“We want immediate implementation of this (Anti-rape) law, it is your (state government) responsibility. We want results, it is the government’s responsibility. We do not want any division, we fully support you, we will listen to the Chief Minister’s statement comfortably, she can say whatever she wants but you have to guarantee that this bill will be implemented immediately…,” Adhikari said.

In light of the ongoing protest and outrage sparked by the horrific sexual assault and killing of a medical intern in Kolkata back in August, a critical two-day convening of the Assembly was initiated on Monday. The proposed bill pertaining to this matter is expected to be debated for roughly a couple of hours. BJP representatives Sikha Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul are slated to deliver their speeches in the Assembly regarding this pressing issue.











