West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Redefines Relations With INDIA Bloc

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she is ready to give ‘external support’ to the INDIA Bloc.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Redefines Relations With INDIA Bloc; Here's What She Said

New Delhi: In a fresh statement over TMC’s relations to the INDIA Bloc, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that they are ready to give ‘external support’ to the INDIA Bloc. For the unversed, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier left the INDIA Bloc after a tussle between the party and Congress over seat-sharing issues, but now her approach towards the bloc seems to be more welcoming.

“We will provide leadership to the INDIA alliance and help them in every way from outside. We will form a government so that in Bengal, our mothers and sisters never face a problem and those who work in the 100-days-job scheme, do not face problems,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said today.

“You must know this that the INDIA Alliance—don’t count the Bengal Congress and CPI (M)—those two are not with us. Those two are with the BJP. I am talking about Delhi,” she said.




