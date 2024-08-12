Home

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Govt Appoints New Vice-Principal Of RG Kar Medical College; FORDA Calls For Pan-India Strike

Kolkata: In a significant turn of events in the rape and murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government has appointed Professor Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhay as the new Medical Superintended cum Vice-Principal of the college. The chilling murder of the PGT trainee doctor has left the nation in shock.

Mukhopadhyay replaced the former Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal, who has been transferred to Calcutta National Medical College as a Professor in Physiology. Additionally, Dr Mukhopadhyay hold the position of a Professor of Physiology.

On Sunday, the Federation of Resident Doctor’s Association India(FORDA) stated that nationwide elective services in hospitals will be halted, including OPD, wards, and elective OT’s, in hospitals on August 12 to support the residents of RG Kar Medical College. FORDA calls for four demands. They are Expeditious Acceptance of Residents’ Demands, No Police Brutality, Swift Justice for the Deceased, Security Protocols for Healthcare Workers, and Formation of an Expert Committee.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital will suspend elective services in solidarity. The tragic incident has ignited a political storm in West Bengal. On August 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee proposed introducing an ordinance or bill for expedited rape trials, criticising the politicisation of the issue.

On Saturday, August 10, a group of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh, held a candlelight march to protest the death of a female post-graduate trainee (PGT) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

Similarly, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi also protested, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. Protesters carried posters and chanted slogans such as, “We want a CBI inquiry.” Congress workers in Kolkata also took out a protest rally for justice on Saturday. Earlier, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had called for a CBI investigation in the RG Kar Medical College incident.











