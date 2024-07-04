NationalPolitics

West Bengal Govt Hikes One-time Retirement Allowance of Contractual And Para-teachers; Details Here

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced a substantial hike in the ‘one-time benefit’ for contractual higher secondary teachers and para-teachers upon retirement.



Published: July 4, 2024 9:58 PM IST

By PTI

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday announced a substantial hike in the ‘one-time benefit’ for contractual higher secondary teachers and para-teachers upon retirement.

Sharing the news on X, Education Minister Bratya Basu said following the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the school education department has decided to increase the one-time retirement allowance for all such contractual employees associated with teaching from Rs 2/3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This increase will be effective from April 2024, he said.

“This benefit will cover para-teachers, academic supervisors, contractual higher secondary teachers, SSK (Shishu Shiksha Kendra), and MSK (Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra) employees associated with education,” Basu said.

Basu also shared an image of the school education department’s circular on X, which indicated that the finance department has issued an order for enhancing “the terminal benefit from Rs 2 lakh/3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in respect of contractual higher secondary teachers, para-teachers, SSK and MSK teachers, academic supervisors, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, Anganwadi workers, etc. upon attaining the age of 60/65 years.”

The finance department’s notification also included civic volunteers, village police, auxiliary fire operators, home guard volunteers, and others once they reach the retirement age.





