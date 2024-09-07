Home

RJ Kar Hospital Case: West Bengal Medical Council Issues Show Cause Notice To Sandip Ghosh

The controversial doctor is currently in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for his alleged links with financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital.

Sandip Ghosh File Image

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, has been issued a show-cause notice by the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), giving him 72 hours to respond before facing possible cancellation of his registration. Earlier, the state health department, too, announced the suspension of Ghosh from the state medical services on grounds of the on-going criminal proceedings against him.

IMA Announces Suspension of Sandip Ghosh

Earlier, on August 28, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced the suspension of Ghosh from the association.

In the suspension notice, the IMA pointed out how the West Bengal branch of the association and certain other associations of doctors demanded action against Ghosh citing “the nature of disrepute” brought by him to the profession on the whole. Soon after that, another prominent doctors’ body in the state, the West Bengal Orthopedic Association (WBOA), on September 3, announced the termination of Ghosh’s membership from the association. Besides the financial irregularities case, Ghosh is also being probed by the CBI in connection with the investigation in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar last month.

The CBI is trying to track links between the two cases amid allegations by members of the medical fraternity in the state, including junior and senior doctors, that the victim met the ghastly end as she came to know about the irregularities at RG Kar. A crucial hearing in the rape and murder case is scheduled at the Supreme Court on Monday, where the CBI is supposed to submit its progress reports on the investigation in the case.

CBI Arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh

Last week, the CBI arrested former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the facility, which is under intense scrutiny over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor there last month.

Officials said the three others who have been arrested are Ghosh’s security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital.

Monday was the 15th day of Ghosh’s questioning by the agency. From the agency’s Salt Lake office, the 53-year-old was taken to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, which houses the agency’s anti-corruption wing, and was arrested. This is the second major arrest at the hospital since August 9.

