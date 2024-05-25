Home

Cyclone Remal ALERT May 25: West Bengal, Odisha Brace For Impact; Warning Issued, Check Landfall Time

Cyclone Remal ALERT: The cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26. Due to its impact heavy precipitation has been predicted in Odisha and West Bengal.

Cyclone Remal ALERT: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall very soon as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to transform into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is expected in Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. According to scientists tracking the depression, the cyclone is expected to make landfall with strong winds at speeds of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph. It is likely to make landfall on the night of May 26, while transforming into a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 25.

Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues Alert

The Indian Weather Reports have sounded the alarm for an approaching cyclone, warning about intense rainstorms hitting the coastal belts of West Bengal and North Odisha around the 26th and 27th of May. It’s predicted that the parts of Northeast India could be drenched by heavy rain showers between 27th and 28th of May. Cyclone Remal, due to strike on the evening of May 26, is expected to bring with it a menacing storm surge of about 1.5 meters, posing a high flood risk to the low-lying coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Cyclone Alert: Fishermen Warning

In simple terms, a cyclone warning has been sounded for the Bay of Bengal shores. The weatherfolk at the Indian Meteorological Department are advising fishermen to refrain from venturing towards the northern sea until May 27th’s dawn. Besides, an extreme weather report suggests South and North 24 Parganas – coastal districts of West Bengal – brace themselves on May 26 and 27. The prediction warns of heavy showers falling in some spots there.

Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an Orange alert for the cities of Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur on the dates of May 26 and 27. Waves of wind hurtling at 80 to 90 kmph are expected, with gusts potentially reaching up to a 100 kmph. In addition to this, bouts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are anticipated in specific areas. Coastal regions of northern Odisha, like Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara are braced to face heavy showers on these dates as well.

Mayurbhanj might face a similar fate with rainfall slated for May 27. Inhabitants in and around the coastal regions are advised to bear in mind the weather forecast, gear up appropriately and stay indoors till May 27.

Alongside the heavy rains, IMD warns of potential localized flooding hazards. Devastations to power lines, crop fields, and fruit gardens on May 26 and 27 have also been flagged as potential risks by the IMD.







