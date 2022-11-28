Monday, November 28, 2022
West Bengal WB TET Admit Card 2022 Soon at wbbpe.org; Check Exam Date Here

WBTET Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will soon release the admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022). Once released, candidates can download the WBTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at wbbpe.org.

WBTET Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will soon release the admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022). Once released, candidates can download the WBTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at wbbpe.org. It is to be noted that admit card will be published for the WB Primary TET examination.

The WB TET 2022 examination will be held for Primary Classes 1 to 5 on December 11, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held between 12:00 Noon to 2:30 PM.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WBTET ADMIT CARD 2022?

  • Visit the website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) at wbbpe.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download WBTET Admit Card 2022.”
  • Enter the required credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your WBTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.




Published Date: November 28, 2022 8:25 PM IST



Updated Date: November 28, 2022 8:29 PM IST





