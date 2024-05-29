NationalPolitics

Western Railways: Over 40 Trains Cancelled, 22 Rescheduled After Goods Train Derails At Palghar; Mumbai Locals Also Affected

Western Railways Update: Due to the derailment of 6 wagons & 1 BVG of a Goods Train at point no 117/118 at Palghar yard on 28/05/2024, the UP line of the Mumbai-Surat section has been affected. Due to the derailment, some trains have been affected along this route, with 41 trains being cancelled while 18 trains were partially cancelled 9 trains diverted and 22 trains rescheduled till now. Mumbai Suburban locals to and from Dahanu Road have been cancelled till 12 noon. The upline of the affected Mumbai-Surat section at Palghar Yard will be restored soon: Western Railway CPRO


