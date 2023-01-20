Home

Wrestlers Protest: WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vows To Reveal Secrets Behind Conspiracy

Top Indian wrestlers including Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik and others have accused WFI chief of sexual exploitation and intimidation.



Wrestlers Sangita and Bajrang Punia arrive for a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur regarding their protest against the WFI. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has vowed to reveal the secret behind all conspiracy after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP was accused of sexual exploitation and intimidation by top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

In a Facebook post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh wrote, “Who is behind the conspiracy? MP will reveal the secret….” He will address the press on 12 noon on Friday at Wrestling Training Center Nandannagar, Nawabganj in Ganda district.

The wrestlers met with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the WFI.

The marathon meeting began around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers’ protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers left Thakur’s house at 1:45 AM and did not speak to the reporters waiting outside.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat were part of the meeting. Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive.

The wrestlers will meet the Sports minister again on Friday, according to government officials. The ministry cannot force Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign unless it receives a written reply from the WFI since the government itself has asked the wrestling body for an explanation.

The WFI is yet to respond to the Sports Ministry, which on Wednesday gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to allegations of sexual harassment of several woman athletes and intimidation by its president.

This is not the first time Brij Bhushan Sharan was involved in controversy. Last year, the WFI president slapped a wrestler on stage for asking him questions, the video of which went viral on social media.

BJP MP & President of Wrestling Federation Brij Bhushan Sharan slapping a wrestler on stage for asking questions. He has been accused of sexual harrasment by many female wrestlers.

Other BJP MPs like Tejaswi Surya are also trending on twitter.

BJP has a knack for picking people! pic.twitter.com/Y8udPJbVJE — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 19, 2023



