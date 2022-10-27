What a Match! Netizens in Awe as Zimbabwe Pull Off Thrilling Victory Against Pakistan in Last Over Finish

Perth: Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan by one run in a thrilling T20 World Cup match here on Thursday as the Men in Green fell to their second consecutive loss of the tournament. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 130 for eight.Also Read – Why is ‘PAK Bean’ Trending on Twitter After Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan?- All You Need to Know

Shan Masood top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but Pakistan fell short in the end as they failed to score the three runs required for victory in the last ball of the match. Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe’s most successful bowler with 3/25, while Brad Evans picked up two wickets for 25 runs. Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls. Also Read – Highlights PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 1 Run

Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with fine figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was also excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs. Also Read – Zimbabar Trends on Twitter as Babar Azam’s Poor Show Continues in T20 World Cup | Check Tweets

With this thrilling win, netizens have gone wild on social media as they can’t get over Zimbabwe’s terrific performance under pressure. Here are some of the reactions:-

