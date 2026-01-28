Home

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar passed away suddenly today after the chartered plane carrying him crashed near Pune district’s Baramati Airport. Pawar was returning to Baramati for scheduled public programmes ahead of upcoming civic elections. Local sources reported that Ajit Pawar’s plane made an emergency landing in which he and four others lost their lives. Those who died with Pawar on the aircraft were reported to be crew members and his security personnel. Pawar died on 28 January 2026 after the Learjet 45 he was traveling in crashed in a mishap outside Pune’s Baramati Airport.In what would turn out to be his last hours, Pawar posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) paying homage to those who work for society. Pawar’s last message on X went viral after his sudden demise was announced.“I bow to those who work tirelessly day and night for the welfare of society,” he wrote. Hours after the news of Pawar’s death spread, his wife Sunetra Pawar and sister Supriya Sule MP rushed to his hometown of Baramati.Ajit Pawar, who was 66 years old at the time of his death, was considered to be one of the most powerful leaders in Maharashtra politics. Pawar served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on a number of occasions, previously serving under the leadership of Prithviraj Chavan, Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. A Pawar-led breakaway faction of NCP joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) back in 2023. The former chief minister is credited with reviving the NCP following the split. Reacting to Pawar’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the news was “shocking and deeply saddening.” Pawar served in various roles through his political career and was known for his focus on grassroot-level development. Speaking further on Ajit Pawar’s passing, Modi said on X, “His demise comes as a profound loss to Maharashtra and the country. As Administrator, Ajit Pawar gave committed service to the public cause.” “He had the will to take everyone along and worked towards bridging gaps. He worked with commitment towards bringing development to the grassroots level,” he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke about Ajit Pawar’s death and said he is currently on his way to Baramati to make necessary ground arrangements. He will also be meeting Pawar’s family and the Maharashtra government. Other political leaders have spoken about Pawar’s demise as well with many describing him as a leader who always kept Maharashtra’s development at the forefront of his mind.Maharashtra politics suffered a huge blow with Pawar’s sudden demise. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the cause of the crash as early reports suggest technical failure and unfavorable weather may have caused Pawar’s plane to make an emergency landing.