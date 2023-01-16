- Home
- Video Gallery
- Nepal Plane Crash: What Caused The Tragic Plane Crash In Pokhara? Watch Video
Reportedly, there were 72 people on board including 2 infants, 4 crew members and 10 foreign nationals. The flight crashed 10-20 Seconds before landing and there was no distress call from the cockpit before the disaster.
Nepal Plane Crash: On January 15th, at least 68 people died after a yeti airlines aircraft crashed near Pokhara international airport in Nepal. It is Nepal’s worst air crash in nearly 30 years. Reportedly, there were 72 people on board including 2 infants, 4 crew members and 10 foreign nationals. The flight crashed 10-20 Seconds before landing and there was no distress call from the cockpit before the disaster. Nepal Army on Monday said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash in the central resort city of Pokhara. Search operations for the remaining four people would begin at dawn, they said. Watch video to know what caused this tragic Nepal Plane crash that shook the entire nation.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
AB de Villiers Hails Virat Kohli After His Record-Breaking 46th ODI Century
[ad_1] Home SportsAB de Villiers Hails Virat Kohli After His Record-Breaking 46th ODI Century Ind vs SL: It was ex-RCB...
5 Serious Myths About Glaucoma Debunked
[ad_1] Home HealthEye Care Tips: 5 Serious Myths About Glaucoma Debunked There are a lot of assumptions and myths out...
Mass Resignations Hit Vodafone Idea That
[ad_1] Home BusinessMass Resignations Hit Vodafone Idea That’s Grappling To Pay Its Bills: Report According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of...
Good News For Techies Wipro to Hire 8000 Freshers Amid Mass Layoffs Deets Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessGood News For Techies! Wipro to Hire 8,000 Freshers Amid Mass Layoffs. Deets Here IT Jobs Latest News...
Black Box Found; Search Operations Underway For 4 People Missing
[ad_1] Home News WorldNepal Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Search Operations Underway For 4 People Missing A day after the...
Sidharth Malhotra birthday interview | 10 years in Industry, biggest learning and more
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSidharth Malhotra: ‘I Don’t Think I Have Achieved Anything Great so Far’ | Exclusive Sidharth Malhotra looks back...
Average Rating