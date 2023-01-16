National

What Caused The Tragic Plane Crash In Pokhara? Watch Video

Nepal Plane Crash: On January 15th, at least 68 people died after a yeti airlines aircraft crashed near Pokhara international airport in Nepal. It is Nepal’s worst air crash in nearly 30 years. Reportedly, there were 72 people on board including 2 infants, 4 crew members and 10 foreign nationals. The flight crashed 10-20 Seconds before landing and there was no distress call from the cockpit before the disaster. Nepal Army on Monday said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash in the central resort city of Pokhara. Search operations for the remaining four people would begin at dawn, they said. Watch video to know what caused this tragic Nepal Plane crash that shook the entire nation.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 12:21 PM IST





