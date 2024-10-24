NationalPolitics

What does ‘Dana’ mean? Here’s how states have been preparing to respond

Dana is the second cyclonic storm to strike the Indian coast in two months, following Cyclone Asna, which impacted the peninsula in late August. Many cyclonic storms are known for their intriguing names, such as Titli, Biparjoy, Nisarga, and Fani.

The name ‘Dana’ or ‘Danah’ holds cultural significance in Arabic, signifying ‘the most perfectly sized, valuable, and beautiful pearl.’ It is commonly found in the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, known for their rich history of pearl diving. In this context, different types of pearls are assigned unique names, with Dana representing one of the most exquisite varieties. Moreover, in Persian, the term Dānā means ‘Wise.’

Qatar proposed the name ‘Dana’ as part of an international cyclone naming system aimed at facilitating storm identification and increasing public awareness about potential weather threats.

The name Dana features various pronunciations depending on the region and language, highlighting its versatility and cultural significance. In Arabic-speaking regions, Dana is typically pronounced as DA-nuh, emphasizing a soft ‘a’ sound that gives it a distinct yet simple quality. In Persian, where Dānā means ‘Wise,’ it is pronounced as DAA-nah, with both syllables featuring an elongated ‘a’ sound.

