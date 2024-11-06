Home

Jaishankar, expressed that the United States may adopt an increasingly isolationist stance, regardless of the outcome of its ongoing presidential election.

‘US to be more…’: What EAM Jaishankar said on India-US ties as race to win the White House intensifies

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, expressed that the United States may adopt an increasingly isolationist stance, regardless of the outcome of its ongoing presidential election. Speaking in Canberra, as Americans continued casting votes, Jaishankar described this shift as part of a long-term trend in U.S. foreign policy, beginning as early as the Obama administration. He noted that U.S. commitments abroad have become more cautious, citing troop withdrawals and reduced interventions, including the recent Afghanistan exit under President Biden.

“Probably starting from (President Barack) Obama the US has become much more cautious about its global commitments,” he said, pointing to a US reluctance to deploy troops and its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden.

“President Trump may be more articulate and expressive in that regard,” he said during a panel discussion with the Foreign Ministers of Australia and New Zealand.

EAM Jaishankar said that India’s relationship with the US would only grow in the future.

While former President Trump was notably vocal about reducing U.S. involvement overseas, Jaishankar emphasized that analyzing U.S. policy requires viewing it beyond the ideology of any particular administration. He suggested that nations should prepare for a future where the U.S. may no longer provide the same level of global leadership and support it once did.

“If we are truly analysing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where actually the kind of dominance and generosity which the US had in the early days may not continue.”

Speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at Parliament House in Canberra, EAM Jaishankar also credited former US President Donald Trump with reviving the QUAD alliance in 2017, marking a significant development in Indo-Pacific cooperation.

“We have seen steady progress in our relationship with the US over the last five presidencies, including a previous Trump presidency,” EAM Jaishankar said on Tuesday in response to a question on how India-US ties may evolve after the elections.

“So, when we look at the American election, we are confident that, regardless of the outcome, our relationship with the US will continue to grow,” he added.











