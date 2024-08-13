What Happened On The Night Of Brutal Crime; Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details

Hospital services across West Bengal remained severely disrupted due to an ongoing strike by junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) too had given a call for a nationwide medical strike starting Monday against the sexual assault. The strike, now in its fourth consecutive day, was initiated in response to the tragic rape and murder of a young junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protestors are demanding a magisterial inquiry into the incident and have vowed to continue the strike until justice is served. They are also calling for the West Bengal government to ensure foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers in the state.
The brutal incident that triggered the strike occurred when the semi-nude body of a 31-year-old woman post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This appalling act has sparked nationwide outrage and renewed concerns about the safety and protection of medical professionals.
Following investigations and CCTV footage analysis, Kolkata Police apprehended a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy, who confessed to the crime. Roy, who was arrested in an intoxicated state outside the hospital, has been remanded to police custody until August 23. Additionally, several high-ranking officials at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been suspended for their alleged negligence in handling the matter.
In the preliminary autopsy report, sexual abuse before her murder was indicated by officials. This led her father to allege that the woman doctor was raped and murdered inside the state-run hospital.
RG Kar doctor Rape, Murder: Autopsy report
The body of the 31-year-old doctor raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata had multiple injury marks suggesting violent assault, an initial autopsy report has revealed. “There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nails. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips,” the report said. It also ruled out suicide.
“This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault,” a police officer told news agency PTI.
“It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy,” another police officer told PTI.
According to several media report, the autopsy also confirmed that a brutal blow caused shards of glass from her spectacles to break and enter her eyes.
Injuries to the head were also reported, as the accused slammed the deceased’s head against the wall. While banging her head against the wall, the accused reportedly covered her mouth with pressure, which led to the injury marks on the victim’s face.
Who Is Sanjay Roy
Civic Volunteer Sanjoy Royvwas allegedly addicted to pornography and his mobile phone had several such contents, police said on Monday. Roy (33), who had joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019, was married at least four times and known as a “womaniser”.
“The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural,” a police officer said.
During the investigation, it was found that he had a history of physically abusing his wives, he said.
Roy’s neighbours said his first wife was from Behala, while the second wife was from Park Circus. “He got married for the third time to a girl from Barrackpore. But that also did not last long. Then he married a girl from the city’s Alipore area,” a neighbour said.
Noises of fights from Roy’s house was a regular affair, he said.
His fourth wife, who was working at a petrol pump in Alipore, had also lodged a complaint of domestic violence, which went on till legal separation was granted.
Roy, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident happened.
His mother Malati Roy, however, rubbished the allegations, claiming that her son was “innocent”. “I do not know anything, but my son is innocent. I think he has been framed,” she told PTI.
