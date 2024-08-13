What Happened On The Night Of Brutal Crime; Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details

Hospital services across West Bengal remained severely disrupted due to an ongoing strike by junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) too had given a call for a nationwide medical strike starting Monday against the sexual assault. The strike, now in its fourth consecutive day, was initiated in response to the tragic rape and murder of a young junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protestors are demanding a magisterial inquiry into the incident and have vowed to continue the strike until justice is served. They are also calling for the West Bengal government to ensure foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers in the state.

The brutal incident that triggered the strike occurred when the semi-nude body of a 31-year-old woman post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This appalling act has sparked nationwide outrage and renewed concerns about the safety and protection of medical professionals.

Following investigations and CCTV footage analysis, Kolkata Police apprehended a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy, who confessed to the crime. Roy, who was arrested in an intoxicated state outside the hospital, has been remanded to police custody until August 23. Additionally, several high-ranking officials at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been suspended for their alleged negligence in handling the matter.

In the preliminary autopsy report, sexual abuse before her murder was indicated by officials. This led her father to allege that the woman doctor was raped and murdered inside the state-run hospital.

