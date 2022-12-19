Peanuts are a good source of protein, fiber, and potassium. However, these nuts are also high in calories and fat. Here are a few identified side effects of peanuts if you are consuming more than you should in a day.

Peanut Side Effects What Happens to Your Body When You Take Overdose of Mungfali

Peanut Side Effects: Peanuts are an important part of our diet during winter. Also known as the groundnut or monkey nut, these are rich in many nutrients including fiber, protein, potassium, and fat. Every 100 gm of peanut includes around 75 per cent of fats, out of which 35 per cent is said to be saturated fat, 20 per cent of potassium, and around 36 per cent of dietary fiber.

While eating a handful of peanuts everyday is advisable, especially during the cold season, what happens if you eat more? Even though peanuts are really one of the easiest, cheapest, and best sources of protein, they can really trigger health problems if consumed in excess.

CHECK A FEW SIDE-EFFECTS OF HAVING PEANUTS:

Weight Loss Problem: If you are trying to lose weight to manage any health condition, you have to take a strict check on your peanut consumption in a day. Having soaked peanuts will aid weight loss while having more than a handful of peanuts will only lead to more calorie deposits in the body. Every 100 gms of peanuts contains around 567 calories. Digestive Issues: For people already struggling with digestive issues, it is not advisable to have peanuts without taking a doctor’s permission. Due to its rich protein value, having more than a handful of peanuts in a day can cause digestive issues and stomach discomfort. Constipation, diarrhoea, and bloating are common problems that have been identified in people with digestive issues. Skin Problems: People with oily and acne-prone skin should limit their intake of peanuts. These nuts are high in calories and fat, and therefore, can cause painful zits on your face and back if taken in excess. Peanut Allergy: Skin rashes, swollen face, runny nose, tingling in the throat and mouth, and even breathlessness are a few of the identified symptoms in those who are allergic to peanuts. It is important for you to observe your body throughout the day once you have peanuts for any unusual symptoms.

Peanuts are a good source of many rich nutrients. However, as they say, anything in excess is harmful, one should understand how much peanut intake is suitable for one’s body.

Disclaimer: This is just an informative piece. We don’t claim anything. Please consult a doctor or a nutritionist before making any change in your diet.



