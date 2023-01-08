What Is A Hydrogen Train And How Do They Work? Watch Video News

Hydrogen Train: India’s Northern Railway workshop is now working on a hydrogen fuel-powered train prototype. But do you know what is Hydrogen train? How does It work? Watch Video

Hydrogen Train: The first hydrogen urban train in Asia and the second in the world was launched by China’s CRRC Corporation Ltd. Green trains were just introduced in Germany. The operational range of the hydrogen trains without refuelling is 600 km, and their top speed is 160 km/h. By December 2023, India will have its first indigenous hydrogen trains. Indian Railways is working on new environmentally friendly trains, and engineers are designing them, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Watch this video to know all about hydrogen Trains.

Written By: Amit Kumar



