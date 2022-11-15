What is a Live-in Relationship? Court Ruling on Live-in Relationship in India Explained

Explained: In this video we have explained what is a live-in relationship and the court rulings on live-in relationships in India.

Live-In-Relationship in India: With changing times and modernisation, the social dynamics in India have undergone a few changes and has accepted ways of living. Live-in relationship is one such aspect of living, which the world is accepting. In this video we have explained what is a live-in relationship and the court rulings on live-in relationships in India.

What is a live-in relationship?

“A live-in relationship, also known as cohabitation, is an arrangement in which two people decide to live together for an extended period of time or permanently in an emotionally and/or sexually intimate relationship. The term is most applied to unmarried couples.”



