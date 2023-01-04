National

What Is Apple AirTag? How Will It Help You Find Stolen Car And Bike? Watch Video

Technology: The AirTag is a Bluetooth-based device with a small battery that pairs with the user’s iPhone. Apple’s Find My network consists of millions of Apple devices. When the AirTag is out of Bluetooth range the Find My network can help track it down. But how It can help you find a stolen car or bike? Watch Video

Technology: Recently, a man in Texas (USA) tracked down his stolen car with the help of a tracking application and service called ‘Find My’. Apple recently expanded its Find My eco-system with the launch of the new Apple AirTags. According to Apple, AirTag is designed to easily locate items such as wallets, keys, and bags through Apple’s Find My network. With Apple AirTags the technology company claims that the user will ‘Lose the Knack for Losing Things’. But how It can help you find a stolen car or bike? Watch Video

