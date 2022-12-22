What Is BF.7, the Omicron Sub-Variant Behind COVID Surge In China Now Reported In India

Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is the main driving source for recent surge in COVID infections in China, have been detected in India.

The current spike in COVID cases in China is believed to be caused by by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: China is facing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as chaos descended at several hospitals in the country due to increasing patient numbers. Engulfed by the latest wave, medical resources in China’s capital city Beijing are facing additional stress. The current spike in COVID cases in China is believed to be caused by by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron. India on Wednesday confirmed that three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in the country so far.

Omicron Sub-Variant BF.7 In India – What Do We Know

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

Gujarat’s health department said, “Two patients infected with BF.7 and BF 12 variants of Omicron were reported in July-October-November-2022. These patients were treated in home isolation and have fully recovered.”

In the COVID review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in virus caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

The minister asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and get vaccinated. “I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya said.

What Is BF.7, the Omicron subvariant

BF.7 is the same as BA.5.2.1.7, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5.

The Omicron subvariant BF.7 has the strongest infection ability.

The Omicron subvariant BF.7 is believed to be highly transmissible.

The BF.7 subvariant has a shorter incubation period.

It has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Chinese cities are reportedly hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of COVID infections in that country. It has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

“The BF.7’s high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too,” an official source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



