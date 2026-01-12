Home

What is H3N2 flu that has hit Delhi? Symptoms, risks, and prevention you must know

From symptoms to prevention to treatment, find all the details related to H3N2 inside.

The health situation in Delhi-NCR is of great concern as a flu-like illness has been spreading rapidly in recent months. 7 out of 10 households are witnessing at least one person being affected in the family. Hospitals are also seeing a rise in reports of high fever, cough, and body aches lasting longer than usual. As per the survey, this sudden surge is the H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, which is now under close watch by doctors and health experts.H3N2 is a strain of the influenza A virus, identified by the proteins on its surface, hemagglutinin-3 (H3) and neuraminidase-2 (N2). This virus is also responsible for seasonal flu; however, due to its frequent mutation, it becomes harder to predict and control. This constant change is also the reason why this infection can return in new waves, some with stronger symptoms or a higher spreading speed.The most common symptoms of this infection are high fever, chills, and a sore throat. Other common signs include: •Persistent cough •Severe headache and extreme fatigue •Blocked nose and body pain •In some cases, children may also experience vomiting or diarrhea. Normally, these symptoms stay for 5–7 days. However, in the current wave, many patients are experiencing cough and weakness lasting more than 10 days, making recovery slower than expected.As per the doctor, people who are at greater risk of this flu are children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease. For these groups, complications can be higher, and hospitalisation may sometimes be required.While treatment for this flu is similar to any seasonal flu, which is to recover with rest, adequate fluids, and mild medications at home. However, if the fever persists longer or there are symptoms of difficulty breathing or chest pain, one should immediately seek medical help. In some cases, doctors may prescribe antiviral medicines like Oseltamivir, provided treatment begins at the right time.•Washing hands frequently •Wearing masks in crowded places •Ensuring good ventilation at home •Getting an annual flu vaccine, especially for high-risk individuals By maintaining these preventive steps and seeking timely treatment, the spread and severity of H3N2 can be controlled.