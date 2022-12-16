HomeNationalWhat Is Holistic Skin Care And Why it is Important to Nurture...
What Is Holistic Skin Care And Why it is Important to Nurture Our Skin From The Inside, Explained by Skincare Expert

In this video Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwala, Skin guru has explained what is holistic Skin Care and why it is important to nurture our skin from the inside.

What Is Holistic Skin Care Video: In this video Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwala, Skin guru, Celebrity esthetician and Co-founder of BiE- Beauty in Everything explains what is holistic skincare and why one should follow it. Holistic skincare specialists believe our skin’s wellbeing depends on our physical, emotional, and mental state, not only on external factors such as the environment. They view the skin as part of the whole body, not a separate entity. Thus holistic skin care recommends that besides using gentle, natural topical skincare products, we also nurture our skin from the inside.




