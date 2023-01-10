An inhospitable uterus is a hormonal imbalance that affects women, which makes the environment unfavourable for sperm and reduces the chances of getting pregnant.



What is Inhospitable Uterus? Fertility Expert Shares Causes And Treatment



The term inhospitable uterus refers to a situation when the uterus finds it challenging to carry the fetus. In this circumstance, getting pregnant or maintaining pregnancy is challenging because the uterus lining does not support sperm fertilization or implantation of an egg in the uterus wall. Even if a woman is able to conceive despite this condition, she may still experience additional uterus issues. Increased hormone levels, particularly progesterone, can produce this unfavourable uterus environment for the implantation of an embryo. Dr Nivedita Mishra, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Ranchi shares the causes of the inhospitable uterus and how to treat it.

WHAT CAUSES AN INHOSPITABLE UTERUS?

Hormone Imbalance: There can be different reasons for uterus inhospitality, but hormones are the most common cause behind it. Low levels of Estrogen hormone can affect negatively. These imbalances can be caused by gonadotropin hormone medications that women with ovarian failure or anorexia take.

There can be different reasons for uterus inhospitality, but hormones are the most common cause behind it. Low levels of Estrogen hormone can affect negatively. These imbalances can be caused by gonadotropin hormone medications that women with ovarian failure or anorexia take. Reduced PH of Cervical Mucus: It is another condition that can be caused by certain infections like bacterial vaginosis which can change the acidity of the reproductive system. It is known that the sperm will best respond to an alkaline environment and thus, won’t fertilize in an acidic environment. These infections should not be avoided as they can cause permanent damage to the reproductive system if they are left untreated.

It is another condition that can be caused by certain infections like bacterial vaginosis which can change the acidity of the reproductive system. It is known that the sperm will best respond to an alkaline environment and thus, won’t fertilize in an acidic environment. These infections should not be avoided as they can cause permanent damage to the reproductive system if they are left untreated. Presence of Inflammatory Cells: The presence of inflammatory cells in the cervix is another reason for a hostile uterus as it causes the mucus to thicken. They can even produce an immune protein, or antibody, that coats the mucus and attacks the sperm directly which obviously won’t allow pregnancy to happen.

HOW TO DIAGNOSE AN INHOSPITABLE UTERUS?

If a couple is unable to conceive even after several attempts, they are recommended to seek medical attention for it. The fertility expert may ask you to go through some tests as the condition can only be diagnosed with a medical examination.

HOW TO GET AN INHOSPITABLE UTERUS TREATED?

An inhospitable uterus can be efficiently treated in two different methods. The best treatment options for it are intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): This procedure helps in most cases if the uterus is irritable. A doctor places the sperm right into the uterus during this procedure. Therefore, the mucus doesn’t play any important role here. The spermatozoa meet the egg at the destination. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): IVF is a comparatively more complicated process. It is used in cases where a hostile uterus is not the only factor causing the couple’s fertility problem. During the procedure, the mature eggs are retrieved right from the ovaries, and they meet sperm in the laboratory. Then they are transferred back into the uterus when the embryos are ready.

It can be challenging to know that your uterus is inhospitable, but you can still become a parent with the correct advice and medical assistance.



