What is it and How Will it Help in Shraddha Murder Case

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in Shraddha murder case will undergo a narcoanalysis test as Delhi Police has been granted permission by a local court to conduct the assessment.

Students from the Gurukul Art School pay tribute to Shraddha Walker, who was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in Shraddha murder case will undergo a narcoanalysis test as Delhi Police has been granted permission by a local court to conduct the assessment. The Delhi Police decided to conduct the narco test following multiple discrepancies in Aaftab’s statement in connection to murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Aaftab Poonawalla allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The suspect will undergo the psycho assessment test as police continue to search for remaining body parts of his live-in partner. So far, police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis.

As per reports, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla will not only undergo narco test but Delhi Police is also looking into the option of conducting polygraph (lie detector) and brain-mapping tests on him. The reports of this assessments are not admissible as evidence in court, but police will be able to use it to get clarity on different aspects of the case if they believe that the accused is hiding things or lying.

WHAT IS A NARCOANALYSIS TEST?

A Narco test is a type of investigation, where a drug is administered to an individual, in order to bring out the truth. The narcoanalysis test involves the injection of a drug, sodium pentothal, which induces a ‘hypnotic or sedated state’ in which the subject’s imagination is neutralised, and they are expected to divulge true information.

The drug, referred to as “truth serum”, was used in larger doses as anaesthesia during surgery, and is said to have been used during World War II for intelligence operations.

This test is done only under the observation of a psychologist, investigating officer, or forensic expert. The test is conducted only after the subject is found medically fit.

Like confessions, narcoanalysis tests generally don’t have legal validity as it is made by a semi-conscious person are not admissible in court. The court may, however, grant limited admissibility after considering the circumstances under which the test was obtained.

WHY NARCO TEST IN SHRADHA MURDER CASE?

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar said that Delhi Police realised that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks truth. So, they applied for the narco test. “I feel I’m about to get justice. If he has done crime, he should be hanged. I always felt he’s lying, I had told Mumbai and Delhi Police,” added Walkar.

The victim’s father further stated, “Aftab is clever and has erased the evidence in the last 5-6 months. So, Police will face a little difficulty in bringing out the truth. I won’t rest until Aftab is given a death sentence.”

HOW IS NARCOANALYSIS TEST DIFFERENT FROM POLYGRAPH TEST?

A polygraph test, often referred as lie detector test is based on the assumption that physiological responses that are triggered when a person is lying are different from what they would be otherwise. For a polygraph test, instruments like cardio-cuffs or sensitive electrodes are attached to the person, and variables such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, change in sweat gland activity, blood flow, etc., are measured as questions are put to them. A numerical value is assigned to each response to conclude whether the person is telling the truth, is deceiving, or is uncertain.



