What is project Akashteer? How it is transforming India air defence with cutting-edge technology

What is project Akashteer? How it is transforming India’s air defence with cutting-edge technology

New Delhi: In a major move towards modernising India’s defence capabilities, Indian Army has developed Project Akashteer. It has also been inducted in the army in a phased manner. It is a crucial part of Indian Army’s decade old initiative ‘Decade of Transformation’ and ‘Year of Tech Absorption.’ Project Akashteer aims to provide India with a robust and responsive air defence network, meeting the demands of contemporary aerial threats with agility and precision.

Recently, a live demo of Project Akashteer took place, enacting potential future conflict scenes. A top military officer was present during this testing phase, appreciated the project’s accomplishments and gave a pat on the back to the team behind its creation.

The official highlighted that it has realised a transformative leap in the Army’s air defence capabilities.

Project Akashteer introduces a fully automated and integrated air defence system, offering unparalleled responsiveness and reliability. Here’s a closer look at the groundbreaking features of this transformative initiative:

Comprehensive Sensor Fusion: Akashteer has achieved a “bottoms-up” fusion of all air defence sensors, integrating land-based sensors from both the Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). This ensures a seamless and unified air picture that is accessible to the lowest operational units of Army AD, enhancing coordination and situational awareness across the force.

Automated Operations for Faster Response: In air defence, every second is critical. Akashteer’s automation replaces manual data entry, which previously consumed precious time. With no human input required, the system operates at maximum efficiency, allowing timely responses to fast-moving aerial threats. To illustrate, an aircraft at supersonic speeds can travel up to 18 kilometres in a single minute–Akashteer ensures that not a moment is lost in defence readiness.

Decentralised Engagement Authority: By decentralising the authority to engage hostile aircraft, Akashteer empowers units on the front lines, enabling rapid engagement decisions while maintaining controlled freedom to prevent friendly-fire incidents. This decentralisation is particularly critical for units stationed along the Northern and Eastern Commands, which are already equipped with Akashteer systems.

Advanced Real-Time Air Picture: Akashteer consolidates live data from various sources, including 3D Tactical Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radars, and the Akash Weapon System, providing a multi-dimensional view of the airspace. This integrated picture is invaluable for both strategic planning and immediate threat response, giving Indian forces an edge in defending India’s skies.

Built-in Redundancy and Scalability: The system is designed with robust communication redundancy, ensuring connectivity even under adverse conditions. Additionally, Akashteer offers both software and hardware upgrade capabilities, making it a future-proof platform able to adapt to evolving technological and operational needs.

Flexible Deployment Across Formations: Recognising the varied operational needs, Akashteer has been tailored to provide mobile, adaptable platforms for strike formations, while pivot formations have been equipped with hardened, land-based systems. This flexibility enables the system to effectively support a range of tactical scenarios, reinforcing India’s defence on multiple fronts.

The ongoing roll-out of Akashteer is pacing steadily. Out of a total requirement for 455 of these advanced systems, 107 have already been handed over, and we anticipate another 105 to arrive by March of 2025. The rest of the units are on track to be delivered by March 2027, a move that promises to enhance the potency of defense units and formations across the Indian Army. It’s through endeavors like Project Akashteer that the Indian Army aims to take the helm in air defense technology, thus securing and closely monitoring India’s skies. This achievement is a clear testament to the unwavering commitment of our defense forces towards innovation and fortifying capabilities in light of ever-evolving security demands.

