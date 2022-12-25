After Twitter’s Suicide Prevention Feature was allegedly removed, many people raised concerns about the safety of users.

Twitter: The Reuters report of the removal of micro-blogging site Twitter’s Suicide Prevention Feature has been called false by company owner Elon Musk. While replying to the tweet linked to this report, he wrote, “False, this feature still exists”. In the Reuters report, quoting 2 people related to the case, it was written that Musk has ordered the removal of the Suicide Prevention Feature. With the help of this feature, users having suicidal thoughts are provided help.

THIS IS HOW THE SUICIDE PREVENTION FEATURE WORKS

If a user thinks about committing suicide after seeing a post, video, photo, and any kind of content, then Twitter’s Suicide Prevention Feature helps the user to divert their attention and change their suicidal tendencies. Microblogging platform hotline and other methods related to safety are also made available to such users through the feature.

It was said in the report that no information was shared by Twitter before removing this feature. Users take the help of this feature through #ThereIsHelp. This feature has supported many groups around the world who work in the fields of mental health, HIV, vaccines, child abuse, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters, and freedom of expression.

MANY PEOPLE EXPRESSED CONCERN

After Twitter’s Suicide Prevention Feature was allegedly removed, many people raised concerns about the safety of users. Irliyani Abdul Rahman, a member of the recently disbanded Twitter content advisory group, told Reuters that the removal of #ThereIsHelp was deeply troubling.



