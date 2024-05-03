Home

What Is The ‘Kallakkadal’ Phenomenon? Alert Sounded In Coastal Kerala, Tamil Nadu On THESE Dates

Kallakadal, which literally means a sea that comes suddenly like a thief, is a phenomenon which triggers a sudden swell in seas waves, causing coastal flash floods which occur without any early noticeable change.

File Photo (Representational)

Kallakadal: An alert has been sounded in coastal areas of Kerala and southern Tamil due to the ”kallakkadal’ phenomenon, which causes a sudden swell of the seas, triggering rough waves in the affected oceans, threatening life and property of coastal residents and fishermen as well as any vessels which traverse the turbulent waters.

As per an alert issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), coastal areas of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rough seas due to the ‘kallakkadal’ phenomenon from 2.30 AM on Saturday to 11.30 PM on Sunday.

INCOIS, the central agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, has predicted a possibility of rough seas due to high waves of 0.5 to 1.5 metres during this period.

The agency has advised residents in coastal areas to remain alert and avoid venturing into the sea during this period, while the fishermen have been asked to safely moor their fishing vessels in the harbour.

In a statement, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and other weather agencies advised people to stay away from danger zones as per the instructions of the authorities, as the rough sea conditions are likely to intensify.

“Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured,” the KSDMA said in a statement, while also advising people to avoid trips to the beach and completely stay away from activities at sea.

What is the ‘Kallakkadal’ phenomenon?

Kallakadal, which literally means a sea that comes suddenly like a thief, is a phenomenon which triggers a sudden swell in seas waves, causing coastal flash floods which occur without any early noticeable change in the coastal environment that usually provide an early warning of such events.

Experts believe that ‘Kallakkadal’, which is derived from a Malayalam word meaning ‘false waves’, is a rising threat along the Indian Ocean which can cause severe floods and without any prior warning due to sudden high swell waves.

According to INCOIS, the swells result from strong winds in the southern part of the Indian Ocean at certain times, and that they occur suddenly without any particular indications or warning. Hence the name ‘kallakkadal’.

