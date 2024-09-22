Home

Popular dairy brand Amul has filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad police against false claims made on the internet, alleging the company supplied ghee used to make Prasadam (laddus) at Tirupati temple.

What is the link between Amul and Tirupati Laddus? Why dairy brand files complaint against…

Ahmedabad: Amid the ongoing controversy over animal fat and fish oil allegedly found in the famous Tirupati temple laddus, India’s prominent dairy brand, Amul, has suddenly found itself in the middle of a storm, with a section of people targeting its products. Notably, the laddu controversy began on September 19 when the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, claimed that the previous government, led by YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy, used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making Prasadam. A lab report also confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Prasadam (laddus) distributed to people visiting the Tirupati temple.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Amul and Its Link to Laddus

The popular dairy brand Amul has recently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ahmedabad after a false report surfaced that the ghee used to make Tirupati temple’s laddus was supplied by it. The complaint claims that misinformation was spread to tarnish Amul’s image and reputation.

According to the complaint filed by Amul, some persons shared misleading information on the social media platforms with intention to defame the dairy brand’s image, falsely claiming that the ghee used in the preparation of the laddus was supplied by the company.

Tirupati Laddu Row: What Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing Director said?

GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta responded on the ongoing row and stated that Amul has never supplied ghee to Tirupati temple.

“There have been posts circulating for several days alleging that the ghee used in Tirupati temple’s laddoos was adulterated, with some claiming that the ghee was supplied by Amul. I want to clarify that Amul has never supplied ghee to Tirupati Devasthanam. Those trying to drag Amul into this controversy and tarnish its reputation are the reason we filed an FIR with Ahmedabad Cyber Crime,” Mehta stated.

“Amul is owned by 3.6 million farmers’ families. This false propaganda and misinformation could severely impact their livelihood, which is why we have taken legal action to stop the spread of this misinformation. Since the controversy arose, we have also used our social media platforms to inform people that Amul has never supplied ghee to Tirupati Devasthanam. Our products are of the highest quality, passing all standards, and we have been delivering premium ghee to consumers for years,” he added.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Amul Issued Public Clarification

Yesterday, on their social media, Amul announced clearly that they are in no way tied to the Tirupati laddoo controversy. They haven’t supplied any products relevant to this issue.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Entry

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is expressing deep concern and seeking repercussions for those who used animal fat in the production of Tirupati laddoos – they regard this as a grave issue.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Eat Right Initiative

In its ‘Eat Right’ campaign, the Indian Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) recently rolled out a unique certification project specifically for Bhog. The main aim of this initiative is to certify food and prasad vendors at religious sites. It underscores the emphasis on maintaining food safety standards and cleanliness protocols at temples, and across a variety of religious gatherings.











