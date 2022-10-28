What Noida Is Doing To Curb Dog Bite Incidents?

Noida: In the wake of rising dog bite incidents in the city, the Noida Authorities have finally swung into action by intensifying sterilisation drives for stray dogs. The authorities are teaming up with two private agencies to carry out the sterilisation program. This move comes after a child was mauled to death in a highrise apartment in the city. The Authority has decided to hire four agencies for carrying out anti-rabies immunisation drives for registered pets too.Also Read – Dragged By Throat, Pregnant Dog Chokes, Bleeds From Mouth. Video

Steps Taken By Noida Authority To Handle The Situation

Dog Policy: A policy has been drafted, regulating feeding points and developing small dog shelters across residential colonies to provide sanctuary to aggressive dogs. Sterilisation Drive: Noida authorities have asked 2 agencies to carry out 18-20 sterilisation per day to control the dog population in the area. However, many feel that this number is too insignificant considering the number of dogs in Noida. Registration of Dogs: The registration work is being done through Noida-registered Pet Registration Application (NPR ). So far, 2,000 pet dogs have been registered with the Authority through this app. Sterilisation Of Registered Pets: An expression of interest has been floated for the purpose of sterilisation of registered pets. Besides the anti-rabies vaccine, the agencies will also provide six-in-one (distemper, hepatitis, parvo-virus, adenovirus, para-influenza, infectious) jabs to registered canines.

Apart from these steps, the authorities in several cities like Ghaziabad and Kanpur have banned dangerous dog breeds like Pitbull and rottweilers. Recently, there has been a rise in cases of dog bites owing to which the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. It also issued a set of guidelines for pet owners in Ghaziabad.

Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation also banned the pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits.