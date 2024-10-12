Home

Train ‘mistakenly’ entered loop where…: What Southern Railway said on Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collision

As many as 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) derailed after it rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night, leaving 19 passengers injured.

Passengers near the derailed coaches after an express train rammed into a stationary train, at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Southern Railway has said the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express which rammed into a stationary goods train on late Friday night “mistakenly the loop line where the goods train was stationed, resulting in the collision which left at least 10 people injured. A senior official said the Bagmati Express was on its way to Darbhanga, Bihar from Mysuru in Karnataka when it collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur under Chennai division of the Southern Railway.

“This train was going towards Gudur and further to Andhra Pradesh, and via Odisha it would have gone to Darbhanga after starting from Mysuru. As it passed through this station (Kavaraippettai), a goods train was stabled on the loop line, which was given precedence,” Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh told reporters, according to news agency ANI.

Singh said the Bagmati Express was supposed to pass through the main line without stopping as there is no scheduled stop at the Kavaraippettai station, adding that proper signals were provided to the train for the main line.

“However, it was unusual that despite having signals for the main line, the train entered the loop line where the goods train was standing and collided with the goods train from behind, causing the engine to derail. Fortunately, both the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot are unharmed. After taking their statements, we will relieve them,” the official added.

Singh stated that there were no casualties in the mishap and rescue teams from railway, fire department, railway police, and state police were rushed to the scene along with ambulances, railway doctors, and senior officers.

“The passenger train collided with a goods train. There were around 1,360 passengers on board. We reached the spot immediately after receiving information. Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed us to ensure that the rescue operation proceeds without delay. Following his orders, we made sure all passengers were safely evacuated,” ANI quoted Tiruvallur District Collector T Prabhushankar as saying.

The collector said that 19 passengers were injured in the accident, with four of them sustaining severe injuries. “The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition is stable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the collision affected affected movement of trains on the entire section, forcing railways to divert or operate trains via alternate routes. Over half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night.

