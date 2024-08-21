What To Expect And Which Services Will Remain Open During Strike? Details Here

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, August 21, in response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on SC/ST reservations. The Bharat bandh has garnered strong support from SC/ST communities of Rajasthan. The protest is also expected to see widespread participation across the country. The government has instructed the concerned authorities to take proper measures to ensure law and order during the protest.

A seven-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled, with a 6:1 majority, that states are allowed to further divide SCs and STs into sub-groups. This allows them to allocate quotas more effectively to those who have faced the most discrimination within these communities. The court stated that “Scheduled Castes are not a single, uniform group. State governments can create sub-categories within them in order to ensure that those who have faced more severe discrimination receive a greater share of the allocated 15% reservation.”

The main reason behind the protest is the Supreme Court ruling of allowing different states to sub-classify the SC/ST community as per the degree of discrimination the community had to face. The ruling, which aims to focus reservations on those most in need, has faced strong pushback from various social and political groups. Critics argue that this decision weakens the core principles of the reservation system. As a result, there is a call for a Bharat Bandh to demand that the decision be reversed.

The Bharat Bandh has received significant support from SC/ST communities in Rajasthan.

As per reports, there might be some services that will get affected with this Bharat Bandh. However, it is clear that emergency services, including medical assistance will remain functional throughout the day.