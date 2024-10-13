Home

Baba Siddique murder: What we know about the Mumbai slum redevelopment scam in which ED attached former minister’s assets worth Rs 462 crore

The ED’s investigation stemmed out of a 2014 case registered against Baba Siddique and 150 others by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed by one, Abdul Salam, in 2012. who alleged irregularities in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project.

Baba Siddique was a popular figure among Bollywood celebrities. (File)

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, Baba Siddique, who was shot dead three unidentified gunmen in Mumbai on Saturday night. Apart from other possible motives behind his assassination, the Mumbai Police are also probing whether his murder is linked to the 2018 Mumbai slum redevelopment scam.

What is the Mumbai slum redevelopment scam?

Six years ago, in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Baba Siddique’s assets worth Rs 462 crore in Bandra West area of Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after allegations surfaced about him misusing his position Chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) from 2000 to 2004 to help Pyramid Developers with a slum rehabilitation project.

The ED’s investigation stemmed out of a 2014 case registered against Baba Siddique and 150 others by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed by one, Abdul Salam, in 2012. In his complaint, Salam alleged irregularities in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project.

As per the ED, the alleged scam was estimated to be worth over Rs 2,000 crore and the company, Pyramid Developers, was likely a front used by Siddique to funnel money into the project.

The Mumbai Police are probing if the Mumbai slum development scam is linked to Baba Siddique’s murder, since his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, has recently been protesting against the issue.

Baba Siddique murder

Baba Siddique, known for his grand iftar parties which were thronged by famous Bollywood celebrities, was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai on Saturday night. According to the police, Baba Siddique was visiting his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar when three armed gunmen arrived in a car and opened fire at him.

The incident took place at around 9:30 PM on Saturday night, when the three armed attackers waylaid Baba Siddique outside his son’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra East and fired six rounds at him, two of which struck the NCP leader on his chest. The 66-year-old crumbled to the ground lying in a pool of blood, and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the shooters, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana and 19-year-old Dharamraj Kashyap, from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested by the Mumbai Police, while a manhunt is underway to nab the third gunmen, identified as Shiv Kumar, another UP resident.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder.











