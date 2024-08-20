What Were Authorities Doing? SC Raps Bengal Govt Over Delay in Filing FIR In RG Hospital Rape Case

Home

What Were Authorities Doing? SC Raps Bengal Govt Over Delay in Filing FIR In RG Hospital Rape-Murder Case

“It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide,” the bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed.

Kolkata: Junior doctors stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Mamata government over delay in filing FIR in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. Calling the incident horrific, the top court said tat this case raises systematic issue regarding safety of doctor across India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, said if women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality. “It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide,” the bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed.

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: Supreme Court Top Observations

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced the establishment of a National Task Force to develop safety measures for medical professionals.

The bench rapped the Kolkata Police and asked how a mob of thousands entered the RG Kar Medical College.

When the conduct of the R G Kar Hospital’s principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately

The top court said the power of the West Bengal government should not be unleashed on protestors as its time of national catharsis.

The apex court said most young doctors are putting in 36 hours of work and there was a need to evolve national protocol to ensure safe conditions at workplace.

West Bengal should not be in denial mode and there was a complete failure of law and order in state.

A mob of 7,000 people cannot enter the hospital without knowledge of the Kolkata Police.

The Task Force will consider the following:

• Additional security in emergency rooms.

• Baggage screening to prevent arms from entering.

• Restricting access to non-patients beyond a certain limit.

• Security management for crowd control.

• Restrooms and gender-neutral spaces for doctors and nurses.

• Biometric and facial recognition in these areas.

• Proper lighting and CCTV installation in all areas.

• Transport services for medical professionals from 10 pm to 6 am.

• Workshops for handling grief and crisis.

• Quarterly safety audits of medical institutions.

• Establishing a police presence proportional to footfall.

• Implementation of the POSH Act and formation of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

• Emergency helpline numbers for medical professionals.

The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue”, assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The doctors’ strike over the rape and murder of the medic completed a week on Sunday and is now entering its second week, causing difficulties for patients.

The protesting doctors want the CBI to catch the culprits and for the court to impose the maximum punishment on them. They also want an assurance from the

