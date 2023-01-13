Home

Viral

Viral: What Will New Delhi With Pollution Look Like in Future. Check Shocking Photos Here

Viral Video: Madhav Kohli, a Twitter user, shared a series of photos in which he imagined how Delhi would deal with pollution in the future. Check the viral tweet here.

What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future?(Photo Credit Twitter @mvdhav)

Viral Video Today: With temperatures falling down, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has reached the severe category, making it difficult for residents to breathe. While the capital city remained the most polluted city in the country in 2022, an Artificial Intelligence(AI) artist has imagined how the situation might change in the future. Madhav Kohli, a Twitter user, shared a series of photos in which he imagined how Delhi would deal with pollution in the future. He depicted people going about their daily lives, but each picture shows them adjusting and adapting to a polluted environment.

Believe us! The images look scary and frightening. Some of them depict people horrifyingly wearing masks in polluted areas. Small children appear to be depressed while wearing masks. The images also showed smog surrounding the Taj Mahal – the greatest architectural accomplishment of the Mughal Empire.

The images show how pollution has affected mundane activities such as buying vegetables, police surveillance and cycling to stay fit. Newlywed couples were not exempt from donning masks and staring intently.

What Will New Delhi With Pollution Look Like in the Future? CHECK AI GENERATED Picture HER

“What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future? Visualized using ai,” Kohli tweeted.

What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future? Visualized using ai pic.twitter.com/v9vQDyoNax — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

Till now, the viral tweet has received over 10.3K views. Several Netizens flooded the comment section. “Really sad seeing these pictures,” wrote one Twitter user. “Transformers are coming 😭😭😭, a second user commented. “Chernobyl,” expressed a third user.



