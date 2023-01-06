What Your Birth Date Reveals About Your Personality? News

Numerology and Birth Date: Based on your birth date, you can determine the type of person you are. Check out your personality traits here.

Numerology: What Your Birth Date Reveals About Your Personality? (Source: Freepik)

This Birth Date is the blueprint of your fate, the translation of your personality and traits for this lifetime. Numerology, the science of the meaning of numbers, is designed to translate the Blueprint of your personality to reveal your spiritual contract and life experiences.

Numbers will give you the keys. Numbers are a gateway to explore intuitive dimensions. Having access to numbers gives you another perspective on one’s nature. For example, look at the first letter of any person’s first name and you’ll start understanding certain traits about their personality.

Your Birth Date will discover who you truly are at soul level, how to use your special gifts, and how you naturally overcome obstacles to gain the wisdom and courage to fulfill your divine mission. Swapnil Vansh, astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says, once you know and apply your Birth Date, you’ll be freed from pursuing expectations placed on you by others.

Knowing yourself allows you to create your own reality—a reality based purely on your alignment with nature, rather than on unconscious motivations derived from other people’s advice and expectations.

What Your Birth Date Reveals About Your Personality?

People born on 1,10,19,28 of any month- These Charming personalities are individuals who have leadership qualities and a firm desire to lead. They typically possess a natural yearning for authority which is fueled by a desire to be in control. King like personality makes them powerful, confident, self-assured, compassionate and ambitious. They can easily influence others’ lives with their unique personality.

People born on 2,11,20,29 of any month- Their heartfelt personality is versatile and adored by others. They are loving, compassionate, and caring. Like a queen, they can make anyone feel cherished as they make people feel like home. They inspire loyalty and devotion from those around them, with a beautiful smile that subdues anyone who faces them.

People born on 3,12,21,30 of any month- The characteristics of this birthdate are a creativity, spiritual and analytical mind. They have a creative imagination and love to stay slow and steady. They’re good teachers but at the same time they can be self-absorbed. They also want to avoid hurrying to work.

People born on 4,13,22,31 of any month- With these personalities what you can expect from them is hard working, able to talk impressively and entertain, like to have many friends, creative and imaginative personalities that have a lot of ideas to do. The weak point is they think everything is very easy.

People born on 5,14,23 of any month- Prince-like personalities are humorous in nature and mature much in communication. They always try to find shortcuts in life. Most of the time they are smart and delicate, they enjoy their life in a respectful manner. They also have a clear ideology of freedom and believe in constant change and progress. They are childish with children and mature with elders.

People born on 6,15, 24 of any months- They are loving, sensual and gentle people. They have a political mindset and tend to analyze with clarity. They do prefer to be part of a team where they can make an impact. Family oriented, artistic qualities, luxury lovers and lack of discipline in the areas of punctuality are just some of the most prominent personality traits of them.

People born on 7,16,25 of any month- Secretive Personality they are strong in their thought process, and they will take decisions based on heart. The spiritually intuitive nature of them helps to research deeply. They love to stay alone, and enjoy brainstorming along topics to come up with an idea that solves the problems. Though some time they will come out with spontaneous decisions.

People born on 8,17,26 of any month- The materialistic and practical people have a tendency to think, organize and act fast. They are very sound in their decisions, if you take them for a test, it will show that they are wise in every financial thought process. These people however have great ability to manage themselves as well as others, they can handle more work at any given time then other people because of their ability to think quickly.

People born on 9,18,27 of any month- Bold personality, aggressive nature but quickly melts hearted and forgiving. Love to do work for friends. People can hurt them easily including sensitive actions by elder need guidance and push from elders, love to do physical activity, games, dreamers, love to do charity and help poor and baggers, very much obsessive, a warrior like personality



