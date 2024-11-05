Whatfix and Deloitte India Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Solutions for Indian Enterprises

Whatfix, a global leader among digital adoption platforms (DAPs), has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India).

The strategic partnership between Whatfix and Deloitte India combines Whatfixs advanced digital adoption platform (DAP), simulation tools, and enterprise analytics with Deloitte India’s industry expertise to accelerate digital transformation, enhance user experiences, and optimize technology investments. This collaboration brings together Deloitte’s consulting strengths and Whatfix’s GenAI-powered, data-driven solutions to unlock value from tech stacks and address key challenges such as change management, enterprise agility, ERP optimization, and digital transformation across sectors including finance, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, energy, and public services. Additionally, the alliance will support the next generation of Whatfix experts through upskilling and certification, with 5 certified Whatfix Technology Advocates already trained and 20 more on track.

“In today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, digital adoption is not just an option but a necessity for businesses to stay competitive. Implementing a digital adoption tool requires careful consideration of technology architecture to enable seamless integration with existing systems of the organization. By empowering the workforce with intuitive tools and real-time guidance, businesses not only embrace change but drive it,” said Salman Siddiqui – Partner, Deloitte India. “A digital adoption solution goes beyond staying competitive; it redefines success in a digital-first world, acting as a catalyst for maximizing efficiency, minimizing user frustration, and achieving unparalleled success in the digital transformation journey.”

“Our partnership with Deloitte India represents a shared vision to redefine the user experience through technology,” said Vispi Daver, Chief Revenue Officer at Whatfix. “We are committed to empowering organizations to maximize their technology investments while placing the customer at the center of their digital transformation journey. This commitment is propelled by Whatfixs leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) and our expanding product portfolio-including Product Analytics with Enterprise Insights and Mirror-with Deloitte Indias deep industry expertise.”

Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader, added, “At Deloitte, we believe that true innovation happens when we collaborate, explore, and identify solutions for the ‘art of the possible’. Our alliance with Whatfix combines our expertise with their analytics solutions to co-create a future where technology empowers businesses through data. With this association, our alliance ecosystem grows even stronger, which enables us to tackle the most pressing challenges in the market and drive impact by navigating complex challenges.“

Whatfix recently announced raising $125 million in Series E funding. It is the only DAP recognized as a “Customer’s Choice” in Gartners Voice of Customer report and has consistently earned “Leader” status by IDC, Forrester, Gartner, and Everest Group. Whatfix has also been listed as the top DAP by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for three consecutive years. The company’s data-driven product suite, powered by AI, offers an enhanced userized digital experience and supports 700+ customers, including over 80 Fortune 500s globally.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is advancing the “userization” of application technology, by empowering companies to maximize the ROI of digital investments across the application lifecycle. Powered by GenAI, Whatfix’s product suite includes a digital adoption platform, simulated application environments for hands-on training, and no-code analytics for applications and enterprises. Whatfix enables organizations to drive user productivity, ensure process compliance, and improve user experience of internal and customer-facing applications. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix.

For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

About Deloitte

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Private Limited (a private company limited by shares was converted into Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, a limited liability partnership with effect from October 1, 2015

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.