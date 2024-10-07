Whatfix Announces USD 58 Million (Rs. 485 Crores) Liquidity Event for its Employees and Investors

Whatfix, a pioneer in the “userization” of application technology, maximizing ROI on enterprise tech stacks, has announced its fourth liquidity program of $58 million. The company facilitated liquidity for employees and investors at a premium to prior Series D round valuation. Eligible current and former employees have been given the opportunity to liquidate a portion of their vested units, recognizing their invaluable contributions. From time to time, the company has consistently facilitated secondary sales, ensuring that its employees and investors benefit directly from the company’s growth.

Khadim Batti, Whatfix CEO and Co-founder said, “This program reflects our commitment to both business growth and recognizing those who have been integral to our success. We’re fostering a culture of ownership and innovation by offering employees and investors to share in our growth. Recently, our customer-first approach was recognized as Whatfix was named the only Customer’s Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights DAP report. This program equally underscores our dedication to employees, reinforcing that our employee-centricity is second to none.”

Whatfix recently secured $125 million in a Series E funding round led by Warburg Pincus with participation from existing investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The new round was raised at over 50% premium, reinforcing its dominance as a leader in digital adoption platform and fueling its expansion into DAP-adjacent offerings. Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Everest Group have all recognized Whatfix as a leader in the category in various DAP reports. The company has also been listed as the top DAP by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for three consecutive years. Over 700 enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500 companies such as Cisco, Arrow Electronics, Schneider Electric, Avnet, Genuine Parts Company, Becton Dickinson, Autozone, Aramark, and Kyndryl, along with 100+ technology, services, and consulting partners, trust Whatfix to accelerate the ROI on their tech investments and those of their customers.

Since 2021, Whatfix has launched four new products, showcasing the strong innovation DNA of the company. The company has been granted 5 patents by the US patent office with 18 more in the pipeline. Despite the macroeconomics and the headwinds in the last two to three years, Whatfix has distinguished itself by maintaining a low cash burn and sustaining growth rate. Whatfix also doubled its workforce to 960+ employees and opened four new offices in Singapore, Germany, Australia, and India since its Series D.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is advancing the “userization” of application technology, by empowering companies to maximize the ROI of digital investments across the application lifecycle. Powered by GenAI, Whatfix’s product suite includes a digital adoption platform, simulated application environments for hands-on training, and no-code application analytics. Whatfix enables organizations to drive user productivity, ensure process compliance, and improve user experience of internal and customer-facing applications. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Genuine Parts Company. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix.

For more information, visit the Whatfix website.