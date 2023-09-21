Whatfix Positioned as a Leader (Fourth Consecutive Year) and a Star Performer in Everest Group Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023

Whatfix, the global leader in digital adoption platforms, today announced that it has been named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year and a Star Performer for the second time (for demonstrating the greatest year-on-year positive movement on the PEAK Matrix) in the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 released by Everest Group, a global research firm.

Whatfixs robust year-over-year revenue growth and increased number of enterprise clients in 2022 have played a pivotal role in solidifying its leadership position this year. Out of the 23 participants, Whatfix was one of the only three named Leaders, who together contributed to more than 60% of the annual DAP revenue.

Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder of Whatfix said, “The DAP category is at the precipice of change. It is getting the recognition and appreciation that endorses our customers’ sentiments. Earlier in the year, Whatfix was the only DAP vendor to be named as a Leader in the inaugural Workplace Employee Experience Management (WEEM) Platforms PEAK Matrix by the Everest Group. In another report by the research firm on identifying the right EX solution for enterprise priorities, DAP was the only technology that emerged as critical. We are excited to see that Whatfix is the only DAP provider leading two of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Reports (WEEM and DAP). With our unwavering commitment towards innovation powered by a userization approach, customer centricity, and pipeline of technology patents, Whatfix is charted to keep leading the DAP category.”

Everest Group has highlighted Whatfix’s dedication to improving overall customer satisfaction and delivering value to customers with its “deep enterprise search capabilities”. The introduction of Product Analytics and Enterprise Insights has allowed organizations to track, visualize, and analyze user engagement and behavior data alongside technology stack insights with Whatfix. They cite that Whatfix is “one of the few providers that offer extensive mobile capabilities” and also “showcased credible PoCs by leveraging generative AI to augment its product capabilities”. Everest Group pointed out that Whatfix has revamped its pricing and packaging model to enhance scalability and flexibility for enterprises. The report further stated that with a focus on enhancing desktop and mobile capabilities and catering to a diverse workforce through increased internationalization, Whatfix continues to prioritize its commitment to innovation and ensuring exceptional experiences for its customers.

“Whatfix’s commitment to innovation, user-centric approach, and robust product capabilities have helped it emerge as a Leader and a Star Performer in this year’s DAP PEAK Matrix Assessment,” said Sharath Hari N, Vice President at Everest Group. “Its investments in enhancing product analytics and content creation experience, coupled with partner ecosystem expansion, have contributed to its healthy growth in FY 2021-22. As enterprises increasingly rely on digital tools to drive productivity, Whatfix solidifies its role as a strategic partner, ensuring that these investments translate into tangible results.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework used to assess the market impact and overall vision & capability of technology vendors. For the 2023 report, Everest Group evaluated 23 digital adoption platform (DAP) software providers.

“Its been easy to see the value proposition from the sales process to implementation. The platform is easy to use and navigate. The analytics provide good value for in-depth analysis. The documentation has been very thorough and helpful,” said Chris Dikes, Senior Director of Product Management, Ware2Go, a UPS Company.

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is compiled annually to provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix’s Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has seven offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments.

For more information, visit Whatfix’s website.

