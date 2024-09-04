What’s Cooking? Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh Punia Meet Rahul Amid Buzz Over Entering Poll Fray from Haryana

Home

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia To Contest Haryana Elections as Congress Candidates: Report

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

New Delhi: Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia will contest Haryana polls as Congress candidates, NDTV reported quoting sources. Earlier today, the wrestlers met Rahul Gandhi at his residence. The party has always remained tightlipped about whether Punia and Phogat could be field with AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on it by Thursday.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Congress’ central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday.

Though names have not been declared but the Congress’ candidates list is set to be out in a day or two. Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.











