NationalPolitics

What’s Cooking? Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh Punia Meet Rahul Amid Buzz Over Entering Poll Fray from Haryana

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 4, 2024
0 63 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • What’s Cooking? Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh Punia Meet Rahul Gandhi Amid Buzz Over Entering Poll Fray from Haryana  

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
What's Cooking? Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh Punia Meet Rahul Gandhi Amid Buzz Over Entering Poll Fray from Haryana  

New Delhi: Amid speculation of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat entering the political arena in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, the wrestlers on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi at his residence. The party has remained tightlipped about whether Punia and Phogat could be field with AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on it by Thursday.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Congress’ central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday.

Though names have not been declared but the Congress’ candidates list is set to be out in a day or two. Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 4, 2024
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Sunny Skies, Warm Days Return To National Capital After Long Time; Detailed Forecast

September 3, 2024

Nominations Open For Padma Awards 2025; Check Last Date, Other Details Inside

September 3, 2024

Daily Updated Shillong Lottery Results- September 2024 – Check Winning Numbers of 1st And 2nd Rounds- Date Wise

September 3, 2024

Centre Moves SC Alleging Non-cooperation By WB Government

September 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow