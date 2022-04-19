What’s Happening with TV and its Shrinking Number of Viewers?

The fast-evolving world of online entertainment has been creating an impact ever since we first discovered it. And now that it has evolved and improved, people have changed their habits and thus made a drastic switch to online entertainment from TV.

While we once used to watch shows and movies on TV, we now do the same via OTT platforms that don’t necessarily have breaks in between. And apart from that, we are also playing games online and using that space for a lot more purposes when compared to our previous years.

All these aspects, that are now being categorised as one, namely interactive games and other forms of online entertainment are also being quoted as the reason why we see viewers leaving the age-old format of television.

From TV Screens to Smartphones

As part of online entertainment, users have also shifted from TV screens to smartphones because there is a lot more than our small screens can provide. The smartphone evolution is a whole different reason for this change and people seem to be happy with the same.

Apart from watching famous TV shows and movies, smartphones are also used for gaming and people are also playing real cash teen patti games. Since the number of options doesn’t seem to be ending and TV does not seem to be improvising, one can expect more users to shift from TV screens to smartphones.

How to Stay Relevant?

By now it is clear that TV is finding it hard to stay relevant with its viewership seeing a declining trend. And with younger viewers being the main target, staying relevant will have to do a lot with catering to them. Based on what younger viewers are watching, it is highly unlikely that they will make a shift to TV.

For example, nearly 33 million people watched Lil Nas X’s Grammy performance on Roblox in 2020. The Grammys were also aired on TV and their viewership did not reach half the number seen on Roblox.

On the other hand, broadcasters have also seen a sharp reduction in ad revenue. While it was once hard for TV ads to move into any other platforms, they are now finding it easy to do so and are targeting their audiences wherever possible. So there are solutions in place, just not for broadcasters.

Hence, if TV needs to continue to withstand the current set of challenges, they will have to try and stay relevant, meaning that broadcasters have to do something immediately. And targeting young adults doesn’t seem to be the way to move forward.

The current viewership around TV seems to come from a specific audience and all that broadcasters can do is ensure that they stick around. Losing its current base will be a huge blow, especially in an age where there is already a decline.

The Future

In all likelihood, the future does not seem to belong to TV broadcasters because young adults are not using the platform. With talk about Virtual and Augmented Reality already being painted deep into the future, it is hard to see where TV broadcasters fit into this category.

There is a whole market behind online entertainment and it is growing by the day. From content to ads and whatnot, this market, in particular, is expected to play a huge role in what and how we will be seeing content in the future.

With the luxury of choice also coming into the mix, audiences will never run short of options as they keep coming one after the other. And when it does happen, it will be impactful.