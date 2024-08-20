Home

Bharat Bandh On August 21: What’s Open And What’s Closed Tomorrow; Details Inside

The Supreme Court ruling allowed states to create sub-categories within SC/ST groups, prioritising those who need it most, which led to the call of the Bharat Bandh on August 21.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow On August 21

New Delhi: In a major update for the residents of India, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024. The Bandh call from the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has been called to protest the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations.

Impact On Services: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Emergency services: Ambulance services, hospitals, and medical services will remain operational.

Police services: The operation of Police services will continue as usual.

Pharmacies: Essential medical services and medicines shops will remain open.

Banks, Schools, and Colleges: All commercial banks, schools are expected to operate normally despite the bandh, unless otherwise notified.

Call For Bharat Bandh: Reason And Details

The call for a shut-down is a response to a recent Supreme Court ruling that allows states to create subdivisions within SC and ST communities favoring the most in need of reservations. This judgement has launched waves of debates and concerns among various social and political factions, who are expected to support the shut-down. The protest aims to challenge the court’s decision and demand it be reversed.











