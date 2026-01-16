Home

News

Whats the new taste of Vande Bharat? Menu becomes viral with Sandesh and Kashmiri Pulao | Know where to get what?

Passengers on the Vande Bharat Express will now enjoy home-style, local-flavored food. Indian Railways has introduced local cuisine as part of its “52 improvements in 52 weeks” initiative. Rajma-Kashmiri Pulao will be served in Katra, while Sandesh and Bengali dishes will be served on trains departing from Howrah.

What’s the new taste of Vande Bharat? Menu becomes viral with ‘Sandesh’ and ‘Kashmiri Pulao’ | Know where to get what?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram: Idiyappam, Parippu Vada, Chettinad Veg Gravy, Soybean Fry.

Katra-Srinagar: Kashmiri Pulao, Rajma, Chole-Kulcha, Kashmiri Roth Cake, Chana Dal Burfi.

Nagpur-Secunderabad: Upma, Palakura Pappu, Paneer Kolhapuri, Dry Bhendakaya Vepudu.

Local flavours also included on the Sabarmati-Veraval and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram routes.

Experience local and fresh flavors while traveling.

Connection to different cultures in the same country.

Opportunity for local vendors and new employment opportunities.

Improvement in food quality and variety.

Traveling on the Vande Bharat Express is not only going to be fast and comfortable, but also full of flavor. Indian Railways has taken a major step towards providing home-like food to passengers. Vande Bharat trains will now serve food that reflects the region’s origin. For example, if you depart from Katra, you’ll find Rajma and Kashmiri Pulao, or if you depart from Howrah, you’ll find Bengali Sandesh and Chhaner Dalna. The Railways believes this will transform passengers’ journey into an experience not just about reaching their destination, but about exploring the flavors of India. According to a report in the Indian Express, this decision by the Railway Ministry is being described as a key part of the “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” plan. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has already made it clear that this year will be a year of railway reforms. Improving food quality, catering, and onboard service is a major goal of this plan. The introduction of local cuisine on the Vande Bharat is considered a pilot project that could eventually be implemented across the entire railway network.Currently, this initiative has been launched on six pairs of Vande Bharat trains (up and down). Significantly, all new menus are currently completely vegetarian. The Railways’ focus is on taste, health, and regional identity.According to the Railways, passengers will be served food from the region where the train departs. For example, the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat will feature Dogri cuisine, while the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat will feature Kashmiri cuisine. This will provide a different experience for passengers traveling in each direction. Desi taste will also be available in Vande Bharat sleeper train. This initiative is also being implemented on the soon-to-be-launched first Vande Bharat sleeper train. Running on the Howrah-Guwahati route, this train will offer Bengali cuisine, including pulao, chhaner dalna, bhaja moong dal, sutti bhaja, phulka, and sandesh, when departing Howrah. Departures from Guwahati will include joha rice, matti mohar dal, Assamese matar paneer, and coconut barfi.Until now, meals on trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Vande Bharat were served according to IRCTC’s prescribed menus. The new system is different and is considered to be more simple and adaptable.According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, local cuisine is not just food, but a way to understand India’s diversity. Officials say this initiative will serve as a bridge connecting people with distant cultures.