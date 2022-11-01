Whats Up Delhi A Boutique Art Fair

We have overcome the gloom and despair of the epidemic that has been cast upon humanity for the past two years. In a concerted effort, we are reuniting, and rebuilding our families and environments. We welcome and rejoice in this festive season, and in the midst of this joy, we are going to present a contemplative art fair – VASANT FEST. The fair has been organised by ART ALINDA and Sangeet Shyamala. It has been presented by art curator Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

Date: 30th Oct 2022 to 2nd Nov 2022.

Time: 2 PM to 8 PM

Venue: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, 11/6, A-12, Block A, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057

Where our gallery will be adorned with the works of renowned artists of India to the paintings of new talents. Drawings, Watercolor paintings, cartoons, folk arts, sculptures etc. are here to encourage new art collectors. All these are available at very affordable prices.

The artists who will take part in this exhibition are notable among them – Akkitham Narayanan, Anandomoy Banerjee, Anjolie Ela Menon, Anupam Sud, Anwar Khan, Atin Basak, Atul Bose, C. Douglas, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chittoprasad Bhattacharya, David Malakar, Farhad Hossain, Ganesh Haloi, Gobardhan Ash, Gogi Saroj Pal, Gopal Ghose, Jamini Roy, Jayashree Chakravarty, Jogen Chowdhury, K G Subramanyam, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Laxma K. Goud, M. V. Dhurandhar, Mahjabin Majumdar, Manish Pushkale, Manoj Dutta, Manu Parekh, Nikhil Biswas, Prabhakar Kolte, Rabin Mondal, K S Radhakrishnan, Ram Kumar, Ramananda Bandopadhyay, S G Vasudev, Sakti Burman, Samir Aich, Satish Sinha, Seema Kohli, Somnath Hore, Sunil Das, Vasundhara Twari Broota.