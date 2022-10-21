Whatsapp And Facebook Wishes, Greetings, Status And Messages to Share With Your Dear Ones

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras occasion holds a special significance for businessmen and the entire business community who tend to purchase gold on this auspicious day. This year it will be commemorated on October 23 and October 24th. On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. The word ‘Dhanteras’, as the word ‘Dhan’ literally means wealth and ‘Tera’ comes from 13th. Dhanteras festival is also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Chhoti Diwali. Dhanteras usually falls before Lakshmi Puja which is the main day of Diwali festival.This festival is celebrated with lot of enthusiasm and energy.Also Read – This US City Announces Public School Holiday On Diwali From Next Year

Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, is worshipped in the evening on this day, and homes are properly clean and dusted to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. The main entrance is decorated with vibrant lanterns, festive lights, and traditional rangoli designs to welcome the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity. To mark her long-awaited arrival, small footprints are made all over the house with rice flour and vermilion powder. On Dhanteras, diyas (lamps) are ceremonially kept burning all night in honour of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari. Also Read – Esha Gupta Brightens up Diwali Season in Rs 94,800 Red Printed Lehenga With Sexy Plunging Neckline – Hot Pics

For those who are celebrating Dhanteras this year, here are some Dhanteras Whatsapp and Facebook wishes, greetings, and messages to send to your loved ones: Also Read – Bank Holidays For Diwali, Dhanteras: Bank To Remain Closed For 6 Days From Tomorrow; Details Here

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Whatsapp Status And Facebook Status