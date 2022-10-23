WhatsApp Brings New Happy Diwali Sticker Pack For Android, iOS Users: Heres How to Download

Whatsapp Diwali 2022 Stickers Feature: Diwali is one of the festivals that is celebrated across the country. It signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. The Diwali festival celebrations have already started. WhatsApp has introduced a new ‘Happy Diwali‘ sticker pack to help users send greetings during the festival season. The instant messaging app frequently adds stickers during major festivals and events to provide users with relevant animated messages. By clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar, you can access the sticker option. WhatsApp users connect with their loved ones over calls and messages. Sending stickers online is one of the best ways to wish each other — “Happy Diwali.”Also Read – Provident Fund Alert: Here’s How to File E-nomination For EPFO Nominees | Check Step-by-Step-Guide

HOW TO DOWNLOAD HAPPY DIWALI 2022 STICKERS ON WHATSAPP?

Open the WhatsApp application on your desired gadget.

Now, Open the chat window of the contact to whom you want to send the sticker.

You can see a “happy emoticon” in the bottom left corner of the chat box.

Click on it and a small window of emoticons will open.

Here, you need to click on the sticker icon placed at the bottom of the screen.

Click on a “+” sign. You will see all the newly launched stickers. Look for the “Happy Diwali” section.

Click on it. You will see a series of stickers under the “Happy Diwali” section.

Download the stickers by clicking on the downward arrow sign.

Once the stickers are downloaded, the stickers will be shown under the ‘Sticker’s tab.

Now, share the downloaded stickers with your loved ones.

HOW TO SHARE DIWALI STICKERS WITH YOUR LOVED ONES?

All you need to do is to open your chat window and start sending these Diwali stickers.

Every year, WhatsApp curates a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack to add to the festive cheer and make message exchange more expressive, emotive, and fun. One can easily share these Diwali stickers in both personal and group chat windows.

