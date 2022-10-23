Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeNationalWhatsApp Brings New Happy Diwali Sticker Pack For Android, iOS Users: Heres...
National

WhatsApp Brings New Happy Diwali Sticker Pack For Android, iOS Users: Heres How to Download

admin
By admin
0
43



Whatsapp Diwali 2022 Stickers Feature: Diwali is one of the festivals that is celebrated across the country. It signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. The Diwali festival celebrations have already started. WhatsApp has introduced a new ‘Happy Diwali‘ sticker pack to help users send greetings during the festival season. The instant messaging app frequently adds stickers during major festivals and events to provide users with relevant animated messages. By clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar, you can access the sticker option. WhatsApp users connect with their loved ones over calls and messages. Sending stickers online is one of the best ways to wish each other — “Happy Diwali.”Also Read – Provident Fund Alert: Here’s How to File E-nomination For EPFO Nominees | Check Step-by-Step-Guide

HOW TO DOWNLOAD HAPPY DIWALI 2022 STICKERS ON WHATSAPP?

  • Open the WhatsApp application on your desired gadget.
  • Now, Open the chat window of the contact to whom you want to send the sticker.
  • You can see a “happy emoticon” in the bottom left corner of the chat box.
  • Click on it and a small window of emoticons will open.
  • Here, you need to click on the sticker icon placed at the bottom of the screen.
  • Click on a “+” sign. You will see all the newly launched stickers.  Look for the “Happy Diwali” section.
  • Click on it. You will see a series of stickers under the “Happy Diwali” section.
  • Download the stickers by clicking on the downward arrow sign.
  • Once the stickers are downloaded, the stickers will be shown under the ‘Sticker’s tab.
  • Now, share the downloaded stickers with your loved ones.

HOW TO SHARE DIWALI STICKERS WITH YOUR LOVED ONES?

  • All you need to do is to open your chat window and start sending these Diwali stickers.

Every year, WhatsApp curates a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack to add to the festive cheer and make message exchange more expressive, emotive, and fun. One can easily share these Diwali stickers in both personal and group chat windows. Also Read – Planning to Travel Abroad? Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply For Passport Online at Passport Seva Portal

Also Read – WhatsApp UPI Payment: Want to Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps





Source link

Previous articleMan Kissing Cobra On Its Head Takes Netizens On A Roll See Video Here
Next articleNCAA: Letran pushes streak to six with win over San Sebastian
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677