National

WhatsApp Chatbot On Child Rights Soon To Help People Register Complaints

admin
34Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 6 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • WhatsApp Chatbot On Child Rights Soon To Help People Register Complaints

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will launch the chatbot on February 1.



Published: January 26, 2023 5:18 PM IST


By PTI

WhatsApp, whatsapp logo, whatsapp
The list included 49 smartphones that run on operating systems which are now outdated. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday said it will launch a WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will launch the chatbot on February 1.

Giving details to news agency PTI, an official said, “The chatbot will help citizens and the commission to interact in a more effective manner. Some of its cases include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status.

“It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women and Anganwadi workers, etc.”




Published Date: January 26, 2023 5:18 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories