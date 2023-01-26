WhatsApp Chatbot On Child Rights Soon To Help People Register Complaints

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will launch the chatbot on February 1.
Published: January 26, 2023 5:18 PM IST
By PTI
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday said it will launch a WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will launch the chatbot on February 1.
Giving details to news agency PTI, an official said, “The chatbot will help citizens and the commission to interact in a more effective manner. Some of its cases include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status.
“It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women and Anganwadi workers, etc.”
Published Date: January 26, 2023 5:18 PM IST
